Cowboy Bebop: Netflix Acquires Rights To Original Anime Episodes

Cowboy Bebop: Netflix revealed this Tuesday (12) that it has acquired the rights to all episodes of Cowboy Bebop. Thus, the 26 chapters of the original anime will be brought into service in its entirety this October, before the arrival of the adapted live-action.

Released in 1998 by Sunrise Production, Cowboy Bebop follows the adventures of a group of bounty hunters in the year 2071 as they navigate their ship in search of the most dangerous bandits in the Solar System. Directed by Shinichiro Watanabe and written by Keiko Nobumoto, the anime stood out for its punctual humor and charisma of the characters, something that resulted in numerous awards and nominations in the late 1990s.

The Netflix announcement accompanies confirmation that the service will launch later this year a live-action anime series, directed by Alex Garcia Lopez and Micheal Katleman, produced by André Nemec and starring John Cho (Spike), Mustafa Shakir (Jet Black) and Daniella Pineda (Faye Namorados). The first episode is scheduled to air on November 19th.

With copyright, the 26 episodes of the Cowboy Bebop animation will be available on Netflix on October 21st.