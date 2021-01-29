“Covid language”: new and worrying symptoms

Researchers have yet to determine if mouth and tongue problems are really related to Covid-19

There may be another symptom to add to the growing list of possible strange symptoms of the new coronavirus: “covid tongue.”

A British researcher who is helping track signs of Covid-19 found more cases of infected people complaining of tongue discoloration, enlargement and other problems in the mouth.

“There are a growing number of Covid tongues and weird mouth ulcers. If you have a strange symptom or even just a headache and fatigue, stay home! ”Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, tweeted this month.

According to Spector, more than a third of COVID-19 patients, 35%, have non-classical symptoms of the disease in the first three days, so it is important to draw attention to skin rashes, toes Covid and other “ignored” warning signs.

Other researchers also reported tongue and mouth symptoms related to the new coronavirus.

When doctors studied 666 patients with Covid-19 in Spain, more than a tenth of them (78) showed “findings in the oral cavity”, according to a study published in the British Journal of Dermatology.

Of that group, 11% had inflammation of the small bumps on the surface of the tongue; 6% had a swollen and inflamed tongue with indentations on the side; 6% had mouth ulcers; 4% had “patchy” areas on the tongue; and 4% had swelling of the tissues of the mouth.

The oral cavity “deserves a specific examination in appropriate circumstances to avoid the risk of contagion,” the study authors wrote.

Tongue or mouth problems, in addition to sore throat, do not appear on the Covid-19 symptom list compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, although the agency acknowledged that it is still learning more about the new coronavirus. , so all possible warning signs may not be included.

After all, the loss of smell and taste seemed like a strange symptom at first, but it is now considered one of the common manifestations and is on the list.

Other sensations yet to be confirmed include “bubbling” or a tingling sensation reported by some Covid-19 patients.

“This is in tune with all things Covid,” Dr. William Schaffner, professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee, told ABC News. “When he burst onto the scene, as I like to say figuratively, we opened our medical textbooks to Covid and there were only blank pages.”

Schaffner has not seen cases of “covid language”, but he has heard of it. It may not be that the mouth is vulnerable to the new coronavirus, but that Covid-19 can create an immune circumstance such as other viruses, such as cold sores, herpes virus above the waist, or herpes simplex virus type 1, which causes an infection of the lips, mouth or gums, can become activated, Schaffner said.