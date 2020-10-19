Covid-19 would be a union, not a pandemic

In their eagerness to continue explaining the social impacts caused by covid-19, scientists have brought a new term to the fore: unionism.

An article published at the end of September in the weekly The Lancet, one of the oldest and most prestigious scientific publications in the world, associates the word syndemia with the spread of the new coronavirus, in an attempt to narrow the definition of the situation in which the world currently lives .

The article is signed by the editor-in-chief of the magazine, Richard Horton, who said that covid-19 has reached a level different from any other pandemic that humanity has ever faced, and that, therefore, the situation deserves a different approach.

For Horton, the term union would be more appropriate, since the virus does not act alone, but combined with other diseases, often triggered by social inequality.

What is a union?

The term syndemia emerged in the 1990s, launched by American physician and anthropologist Merril Singer, who became popular for his research on substance abuse, HIV / AIDS and social differences in the health of the population.

In Singer’s words, unionism means “a health model that focuses on the biosocial complex”, that is, on the social and environmental factors that promote and enhance the negative effects of the interaction of a given disease.

In other words, the union approach considers that the disease, as well as its prevention and combat, are treated based on the consequences of measures such as confinement and social isolation, which have different weight, according to different social classes.

In his article, Horton wrote: “Covid-19 is not a pandemic. It is a union. The union nature of the threat we face means that a more diverse approach is needed if we are to protect the health of our communities. ”



