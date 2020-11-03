Covid-19 will have a decisive impact on the election result

Covid-19 has been used as a political flag by Trump and Baiden, and will be decisive in the United States Elections.

Presidential elections will be held in the United States on November 3, but in addition citizens are also summoned to other electoral processes, such as the renewal of the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate.

During these elections, which face candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden, they are the first at the highest level after the appearance of the Covid-19 crisis on the geopolitical scene, as we have been reporting in Somagnews.

The above occurs in a political situation governed by the Coronavirus pandemic that is hitting the United States hard, and which has logically become the cornerstone of the campaign of both candidates in the face of the health situation

Trump has used the Coronavirus in campaign

Minimizing the impact of the virus, Donald Trump has appeared at times as a hero and at others as unaware of the pandemic, through various rallies where precautionary measures are sometimes conspicuous by their absence. As reported by The Conversation.

For their part, the Democrats have lashed out with force against the management of the epidemic and have shown their respect for the disease with small-scale campaign events and with obvious separation among the attendees.

The Coronavirus test is one of the most important signals in the electoral result, and obviously it will play with momentum. Above all, with regard to what leadership a country, specifically the United States, needs at this dire moment.

Covid-19 will play an important role

From any point of view, these elections are emerging, therefore, as a moment of special interest since they are the first top-level elections after the appearance of this crisis on the world geopolitical panorama.

Americans vote on the first Tuesday, after the first Monday in November, like every four years, where each of the States of the Union elect by majority vote, that is, all the votes of each State are won by one party, there is no distribution proportional.



