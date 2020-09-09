Covid-19 vaccine: Oxford tests are suspended

This Tuesday (08), the vaccine against Covid-19 that is being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford had its tests suspended. In Brazil, the same vaccine is being tested in partnership with Fiocruz.

The process pause came after a patient experienced adverse reactions during tests in the UK. According to the Stat website, an AstraZeneca spokesman said in a statement that the “company’s standard review process triggered a pause in vaccination to allow data analysis”.

The company did not elaborate on the vaccine’s adverse reaction to the test participant, but sources familiar with the matter said he was recovering.

The spokesman described the pause as “a routine action that should happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the tests.” He also said the company is “working to streamline the review of the single event to minimize any potential impact. in the test schedule ”.

It is not yet known in which phase of the tests the adverse reaction appeared, but the United Kingdom – as well as Brazil – was already running phase 3 of the clinical trial. Considered by the World Health Organization (WHO) as one of the most promising projects to date, phase 3 of the Oxford vaccine is the last stage of testing on humans to determine its safety and effectiveness.



