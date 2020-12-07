COVID-19 vaccine begins January 25 in São Paulo

The governor of the state of São Paulo João Doria announced, on Monday (7), that the vaccination campaign against covid-19 will begin on January 25, 2021. Health, indigenous and quilombola professionals will be the first to receive CoronaVac, free of charge.

Chosen immunizer, the Chinese vaccine produced by the Sinovac laboratory, which has the Butantan Institute as a partner in Brazil, has not yet completed phase 3 of the clinical trial, in which its effectiveness is tested. After this stage, it needs to be released by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to start the application in the population.

According to Doria, immunization against the new coronavirus in São Paulo will be divided into five phases. He also stated that the choice of the target audience for the first stage was based on the incidence of deaths caused by Sars-CoV-2 in the state.

In the initial phase of the campaign, 9 million people are expected to be vaccinated, each receiving two doses of CoronaVac. Whoever is part of the three groups will receive the first application on January 25th and the second on February 15th, according to the schedule.

Vaccination of the elderly

The first phase of vaccination against covid-19 in São Paulo will also have the application of CoronaVac in people aged 75 years or older from February 8 (second dose on March 15). Those who are between 70 and 74 years old will receive the doses on February 15th and March 8th.

The schedule released by the state government also provides for the immunization of people aged 65 to 69 on February 22 and March 15 and those aged 60 to 64 on March 1 and 22. There will be 18 million doses available at this stage.

