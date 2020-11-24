COVID-19 vaccination could begin in Brazil in January

CoronaVac could become the first vaccine against covid-19 to be approved in Brazil, becoming available for application in January 2021. On Monday (23), the Butantan Institute announced the completion of phase 3 clinical trials of the immunizer, which now depends only on the authorization of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

According to the partner institution of Chinese Sinovac in the production of the vaccine, the study has already met the requirements for opening and verifying effectiveness. So far, 74 participants have caught the disease, more than required for this phase, which was 61 volunteers infected with the coronavirus.

With that, the results will be sent to Anvisa in the first week of December, for the regulatory agency to analyze the data. The opening will make it possible to check how many contaminated volunteers were protected, remembering that the tests were double-blind, in which half receive the vaccine and the rest are treated with placebo.

In phase 2 of the trial, the results released by Lancet magazine, on the 17th, concluded that CoronaVac showed 97% effectiveness, proving to be safe and capable of producing an immune response 28 days after application.

When does Anvisa’s answer come out?

There is still no defined period for Anvisa to announce its decision regarding the authorization of CoronaVac. But Butantan expects the approval process to be completed by 2020 or by early January.

If the authorization is granted, the institute wants to start a vaccination campaign soon after, taking advantage of the 46 million doses that should be available in early 2021.

According to the director of Butantan Dimas Covas, CoronaVac may be included in the National Immunization Program. But it is worth mentioning that the acquisition by the Ministry of Health is not yet confirmed, for distribution by the Unified Health System (SUS).



