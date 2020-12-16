Covid-19: Ultraviolet LED can eliminate coronavirus

In November, scientists at the University of Tel Aviv (TAU) published a study demonstrating the efficiency of ultraviolet light in combating coronavirus. The promising result revealed that UV LED lamps can be an economical and practical alternative against the current pandemic. Responsible for the research, Professor Hadas Mamanes believes that the technology can be deployed in air conditioning units and other ventilation devices to disinfect environments quickly.

With the research, it was found that ultraviolet waves with a length of 285 nm are as efficient as those of 265 nm, being able to destroy 99% of the presence of the coronavirus in just 1 minute of exposure. In other words, the cheaper and more publicly available 285 nm UV LED lamps serve as well as the more expensive and less available 265 nm UV lamps. Mamanes commented on the feat: “our research has commercial and social implications, given the possibility of using these LED lamps in all areas of our lives, safely and quickly.”

The study also demonstrated that the irradiation of ultraviolet waves is more effective in combating coronavirus than other alternatives, such as the dispersion of chemicals. This method, in addition to requiring human labor, promoting contact with the virus, also requires a waiting time for the reagents to clean the surface. The researchers are now looking to combine different solutions and make the new method even more efficient.

However, it should be noted that the method of disinfection by ultraviolet radiation is dangerous and should not be done without care or at home. For its total efficiency – and to minimize risks – it is important that the light does not come into contact with the skin of humans and animals. In the future, it is estimated that this technology could be implemented in robots and domestic air purification devices, helping not only against covid-19, but other diseases as well.



