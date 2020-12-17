Covid-19 Stopped Filming Due to Increase in Cases

After media from the entertainment industry in South Korea reported in late November that a considerable number of dramatic productions had been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the producers of Hospital Playlist 2 decided to suspend the recordings.

The entertainment industry is in a state of alert since it is customary for both production teams and supporting actors to participate in several dramatic projects at the same time, so they have taken preventive measures to avoid contagion of Covid-19.

In the case of the second season of the famous K-Drama Hospital Playlist that was scheduled to start filming this December, the preventive measure was taken to delay it until January.

In addition to filming, even the cast meeting for the first script reading of the popular medical drama, which was originally scheduled for earlier this month, has also been postponed to next year.

A representative of the TVN network pointed out that Hospital Playlist 2 was originally planned to air in the first half of 2021, but due to the rebound in positive cases of Covid-19 in that country, the work schedule has changed, so it is still it is impossible to give an official date for its premiere.

Starring Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, and Jeon Mi Do. Hospital Playlist was so successful when it was broadcast inside and outside the Korean borders on the Netflix platform between March and May of this year, that a second part was necessary.

This K-Drama focuses on the lives of five doctors, each with their own specialty, who are best friends since their student days more than 20 years ago and now work together in a hospital.



