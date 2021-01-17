Covid-19: Scientists seek treatment

When U.S. President Donald Trump was diagnosed with covid-19, the treatment applied was a cocktail of monoclonal antibodies that will be the basis of the disease’s prophylaxis: therapies with immune cells for those who cannot be vaccinated.

Hunting the virus

One of the therapies, called AZD7442, is in phase 3 of clinical testing. Developed by University College Hospital (UCLH) with the AstraZeneca laboratory (the same that works with the Jenner Institute, of the University of Oxford, in the development of a vaccine against covid-19), the research was divided into two studies.

One of them is called Storm Chaser. “Tests should prove that this treatment leads to immediate protection against the development of covid-19 in those who have been exposed to the disease – when it would be too late to be vaccinated,” said virologist Catherine Houlihan, who leads the research.

Therapy will not replace the coronavirus vaccine: unlike immunizers, prophylaxis does not teach the immune system to produce antibodies against Sars-CoV-2.

The other study developed by UCLH, called Provent, aims to find out whether this same therapy can be used by those who are vaccinated and not develop antibodies (for example those with compromised immune systems, such as cancer patients) or outside risk groups, such as the elderly and people with comorbidities. The researchers hope that the protection provided by AZD7442 will extend from 6 to 12 months after just 1 dose.