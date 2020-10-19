Covid-19: Scientists Condemn Herd Immunity Strategy

The medical community today is experiencing a clash, provoked by the publication of a manifesto – the Great Barrington Declaration – that advocates abandoning all efforts to contain the new coronavirus and let the disease freely infect the population, which would help to build the so much talked about herd immunity.

The answer came quickly through an open letter from 80 scientists, published in the prestigious medical journal The Lancet, succinct when referring to the strategy: “This is a dangerous fallacy not supported by scientific evidence.”

Catastrophic sequels

Called the John Snow Memorandum (a reference to the 19th century physician, one of the founders of modern epidemiology), his signatories argue that the absence of control measures would increase mortality in the entire population.

The WHO scientific director, Soumya Swaminathan, declared that, with this strategy, 1% of the world population (77 million people) would die in order to achieve natural collective immunization.

Not only that: the strategy does not consider the catastrophic sequelae (already documented) caused by the disease. “Uncontrolled transmission in younger people …, in addition to the human cost, would impact the workforce as a whole and overburden health systems.”

Political statement, not strategy

The American Public Health Association (APHA), along with 14 other public health organizations, said the suggestion is not “a strategy, but a political statement”.

“If followed, the recommendations would sacrifice lives randomly and unnecessarily. It ignores solid knowledge of public health. Rather than selling false hopes that are likely to backfire, we should focus on how to manage this pandemic safely, responsibly and equitably. ”

According to APHA, “the suggestions made by the Great Barrington Declaration are NOT based on science”, ignoring that “there is no evidence that we are even remotely close to collective immunity. On the contrary; experts believe that 85% -90% of the population of the United States is still at risk of contracting SARS-CoV-2. ”Next, he recalls the“ failure of the herd immunity experiment in nations like Sweden, which has the highest mortality rate among all Nordic countries. ”

Free circulation of the virus

What doctors and scientists point out in common when condemning the proposal led by epidemiologists Martin Kulldorff (Harvard), Sunetra Gupta (Oxford) and Jay Bhattacharya (Stanford) is the fact that it lacks scientific basis and clinical evidence.



