Covid-19: São Paulo Registers 1st Case of The Delta Variant in The City

Covid-19: Last Monday (5), a patient in the city of São Paulo was diagnosed with the delta variant of covid-19, a strain of Indian origin. The patient is 45 years old and is being monitored by the Basic Health Unit (UBS) in the region. The Municipal Health Department (SMS) states that the man’s family has not yet had symptoms, but that he is also being monitored by the UBS.

The discovery was made by the Butantan Institute, in partnership with the municipality, which has sent samples of positive RT-PCR exams. The objective is to identify which variants are circulating around the city.

Delta variant

Currently, the delta strain circulates in 92 countries and has become dominant throughout the world, according to Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO).

In Brazil, the first case with the variant was registered a month ago and has already caused the death of at least two people. The first victim was a 42-year-old pregnant woman. She traveled from Japan to northern Paraná and died on April 18th. The cause was only confirmed in late June by the Ministry of Health.

The second victim was a 54-year-old Indian man, who was hospitalized in São Luís (MA) on May 14, as soon as he arrived from Zhi’s MV Shandong ship. He died at the end of June.