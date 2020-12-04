Covid-19: RJ uses cell phone app to schedule tests

This Friday (4), the state of Rio de Janeiro begins testing for covid-19 scheduled by a cell phone application. To have access to the resource, the user must answer some questions in a form to be summoned if his answers indicate a possible contagion. The new modality will start in the cities of São Gonçalo and Volta Redonda, which lead the case numbers during the pandemic.

Users who are eventually summoned will receive a digital password in the form of a QR Code, which will confirm their presence in the exam. It must be presented, mandatorily, with the identity card, in the place indicated for the testing. The result will be displayed in the application within 72 hours and if confirmed positive, the user can indicate 5 people who have been in recent contact to take the exam.

According to the State Department of Health of Rio de Janeiro, it will be possible to test up to 1,500 users daily in selected cities using RT-PCR tests, capable of revealing the active presence of the new coronavirus in the human body. The measure is the result of a partnership with the ‘Dados do Bem’ application, available for iOS and Android, which should also assist in the mapping of the main contagion zones and provide data for studies – upon user authorization.

Urgency

São Gonçalo has 16,567 confirmed cases of covid-19, totaling 863 deaths and registering the city as the third most affected in the state of Rio de Janeiro. Volta Redonda, similarly, ranks ninth with 9,089 infected and 257 fatalities.

The service in the city of São Gonçalo will be carried out at the Alberto Torres State Hospital and at the Colubandê Emergency Care Unit (UPA); in Volta Redonda, the testing will be done at the Regional Hospital of Middle Paraíba, Dr. Zilda Arns Neumann. According to the State Department of Health, the program is expected to expand to other cities, according to the number of cases.



