Covid-19: Oxford vaccine is up to 90% effective

In a statement on Monday (23), the University of Oxford and the laboratory AstraZeneca announced that their vaccine, ChAdOx1 nCoV-2019, reached 90% efficiency in phase 3 of the clinical trials, with the administration of half dose initially, and then a full dose. When the volunteers received two full doses, the effectiveness dropped to 62%.

Including 131 cases of covid-19, the phase 3 interim analysis showed that the vaccine is 70.4% effective when combining data from two dosing regimens. Because of this specific number, the stock market opened on Monday, registering a 2% drop in the papers of the AstraZeneca laboratory.

According to the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group and chief researcher of the Oxford Vaccine Trial, Andrew Pollard, “these findings show that using a dose in half can be about 90% effective against covid-19. If this dosage regimen is used, more people can be vaccinated ”

24,000 volunteers are involved in phase 3 of clinical trials in Brazil, the United Kingdom and South Africa. Provisional data from this phase showed that the vaccine is safe and induces a strong immune response to antibodies and T cells in all age groups.

Cost price

The data released today will now be sent to all regulatory agencies in the world for independent review and possible approval of ChAdOx1 nCoV-2019 for emergency use (many are already analyzing the information as each test stage is completed to save time) ; after being internally reviewed, they will be sent for publication.

The vaccine developed by Oxford may be the answer for developing countries: it does not need temperatures below – 70 ° C (like those from Pfizer and Moderna); they “are stable, easily manufactured, transported and stored in a domestic refrigerator temperature (between 2 ° C and 8 ° C)”, and their distribution does not require extraordinary logistics conditions.

According to the statement released today, “a key element of Oxford’s partnership with AstraZeneca is the joint commitment to provide the non-profit vaccine during the pandemic worldwide and in perpetuity to low and middle income countries”.



