Covid-19: New York Pays R$500 For Those Who Get The Vaccine

Covid-19: This Wednesday (28), New York City announced that anyone can receive $100 if they take the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine. The incentive, equivalent to R$ 517 in the current conversion, will start to be valid from this Friday (30).

According to data from the Citywide Immunization Registry, about 41% of New York residents have not yet been vaccinated. So far, only 59.2% of residents have received at least the 1st dose of the immunizing agent.

The action takes place amid the growing spread of the Delta variant in the country. This Tuesday (27), the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced that even fully vaccinated people must wear masks in areas with “substantial or high transmission” of the virus.

According to the health agency’s map, every county in New York City has “substantial” levels of community transmission. Thus, the new recommendations also apply to the municipality.

Last Monday (26), Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city’s public service employees must get the vaccine by September 13th. If this does not occur, employees will undergo weekly covid-19 tests.

Experts approve the incentive

US economists defend the idea of ​​financial stimulus to combat vaccine hesitation. Some experts have suggested a bonus of up to US$1,000 – around R$5,170 in the current conversion.

“If we somehow don’t get true immunity, our economy will be operating with a huge weight on its chest,” said Robert Litan, senior fellow economist at the Brooking Institution and a Bill Clinton administration collaborator.