Covid-19: New Material Used In Paints Able To Eliminate Coronavirus

Covid-19: The Brazilian Company for Industrial Research and Innovation (EMBRAPII), a development agency with management contracts with the Ministries of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI), Education (MEC) and Health (MS), announced support for the development of a new material nanostructured, copper-based and capable of eliminating bacteria, fungi and viruses, including covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus).

In addition to an investment of over $118 thousand, EMBRAPII researchers are also working on the project through its Technological Research Institute (IPT). The final product, which can be used in the textile, agribusiness and medical-hospital industries, is an initiative of the Cecil Group, from Itapevi (SP), a manufacturer of copper and alloy products.

The partnership, which generated a spin-off – the startup Abluo – seeks to strengthen the production of the product, in order to technically and economically make its production on an industrial scale feasible. The idea is to obtain autonomy in a national technology of copper nanoparticles, applied in different types of materials, but without losing its physicochemical characteristics.

Abluo and the production of nanoparticles with antiviral action

Copper nanoparticles are presented in two phases: one in aqueous suspension and the other in solid state. The liquid base can be used in the manufacture of paints and varnishes, while the solid product is compatible with several polymers and can be used in the production of plastics, fabrics and packaging.

For the general manager of Abluo, Leandro Fornasaro, “the results of this project are very promising. The applications and the antiviral and antimicrobial properties of copper nanoparticles created the opportunity to develop a new business model.”