Covid-19: Moderna says it works against variants

This Monday (25), Moderna released an official statement to affirm that its vaccine is effective against the new variants of the coronavirus found in the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7) and South Africa (B.1.351). The announcement came after Pfizer reported the same to its immunizer.

According to the American pharmaceutical company, the immunizer was able to stimulate the production of neutralizing antibodies in laboratory tests against these new mutations in SARS-CoV-2.

Despite informing that the two doses are able to protect the individual from emerging strains, the company stressed that it will carry out new clinical experiments to increase the effectiveness of the product.

“As we seek to defeat the COVID-19 virus, which created a worldwide pandemic, we believe that it is imperative to be proactive as the virus evolves. We are encouraged by this new data, which reinforces our confidence that the Modern Vaccine COVID-19 must be protective against these newly detected variants. ”

Stéphane Bancel

CEO of Moderna

The advance of Moderna’s vaccine, as explained by the company’s CEO, Stéphane Bancel, would be possible due to the flexibility of the messenger RNA technique.

“By an abundance of caution and taking advantage of the flexibility of our mRNA platform, we are advancing an emerging candidate for variant boosters against the variant first identified in the Republic of South Africa at the clinic to determine whether it will be more effective to increase the headlines against this and potentially future variants. ”