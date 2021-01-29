Covid-19: Johnson vaccine prevents 66% of moderate

This Friday (29), Johnson announced the level of effectiveness of its vaccine against covid-19, the only one in an advanced phase of tests whose application requires only one dose. According to the company, the substance prevents 66% of moderate and severe cases combined and 85% of serious infections. Data related to the mild manifestations of the disease have not yet been released.

For the time being, the company has not filed for emergency use or health registration with the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) or published the information in a scientific journal, but argues that the immunizer works against the most contagious variant in South Africa , in contrast to that developed by the American Novavax, which did not reach the minimum index recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Also according to the company, protection began 14 days after application to volunteers and increased over time. For example, after 49 days, not a serious case has been reported. In addition, after 28 days, hospitalization or death of any participant did not occur, regardless of ethnicity or age, which includes adults over 60 years.

Advanced testing

One of the great advantages of the substance is that it can be stored at temperatures from 2 ° C to 8 ° C, a characteristic that makes it compatible with the structure used in Brazil. In the country, 7,560 people participate in the tests, with 44,325 volunteers worldwide.

Among them, 34% are over 60 years old and 55% are men. Whites represent 59%, Hispanics and / or Latinos 45%, Blacks / Afro-Americans 19%, Native Americans 9% and Asians 3%.

Finally, 41% of the total have some comorbidity associated with a higher risk of serious infection: 28.5% have obesity; 7.3% type 2 diabetes; 10.3% hypertension; and 2.8% HIV. People with immune system diseases are also among the records.