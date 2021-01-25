Covid-19 is more prevalent in pregnant women, study says

Pregnant women have been the hardest hit since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent Russian study notes.

Pregnant women suffer from COVID-19 infection more often than the general population as a whole, according to recommendations published by the Russian Ministry of Health.

“The group most at risk of developing severe forms of COVID-19 are pregnant women over 35 years of age who are overweight (BMI [body mass index] 25-29), obese (BMI 30 or more), have diabetes and hypertension chronic arterial. before pregnancy, “state the ministry’s guidelines.

According to the Ministry of Health, an additional factor for an increased risk of contracting COVID-19 for pregnant women is working in health care or other social professions.

“The incidence of COVID-19 … in pregnant women has been shown to be significantly higher than in the general population,” the ministry’s guidelines state.

COVID-19 in pregnant women

In general, the course of the disease is the same in pregnant women as in anyone else; asymptomatic cases are also quite common among pregnant women.

Furthermore, the Russian health authorities noted that there is still no treatment against COVID-19 infection for newborns.

“Currently, there are no drug substances with proven specific antiviral activity against COVID-19. All of the specific drugs proposed for therapy in adults and older children have significant side effects in the neonatal period and are therefore not used [in infants ] “, indicated the Ministry of Health.

