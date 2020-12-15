COVID-19 is changing! UK detects new spillover

The UK detected a new COVID-19 mutation in more than 1,000 patients, alarming researchers.

A new COVID-19 mutation has appeared in more than 1,000 infected patients in the UK, and is attributed to a more rapid spread of contagion.

The nation’s health secretary, Matt Hancock, revealed the new variant, saying it was behind “very sharp and exponential increases” in cases in London and the surrounding counties of Kent and Essex.

“We have currently identified more than 1,000 cases with this variant,” he said, noting that initial analysis suggests that it is growing faster than existing variants.

Hancock, who ordered stricter closures for affected areas, said the UK had alerted the World Health Organization and the UN health agency confirmed it was investigating the COVID-19 mutation.

British scientists from the COVID-19 Genomics UK Consortium said they were examining the new strain to see if “any of these mutations are contributing to further transmission.”

As of Dec. 13, it had been detected in 1,108 cases, Public Health England said.

The new variant, which UK scientists have dubbed “VUI – 202012/01”, includes a genetic mutation in the “pico” protein.

“Changes in this part of the spike protein can make the virus more infectious and spread more easily between people,” noted Public Health England.



