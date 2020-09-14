Covid-19: Indonesia forces anti-mask citizens to dig graves

Supporters of the anti-mask movement had to dig graves for victims of covid-19 in Indonesia’s East Java province as a punishment for not using protection in public places – which became mandatory in April with the creation of a national law.

According to The Jakarta Post, at least 8 people were punished. “There are only three gravediggers available at the moment, so I thought it best to put these people to work with them,” local politician Suyono told Tribun News.

Cases multiply

In July, the province had to reinforce protection measures against covid-19, after noticing an abrupt increase in the number of cases. At the time, a survey found that only 30% of people used protection when leaving home.

To date, the country has recorded more than 222,000 cases and 8,800 deaths from covid-19. Only on Sunday (13), 3,100 cases emerged and 118 people died due to the disease.

Donald Trump violates measures

Unlike Indonesia, the United States decided not to create national laws on the subject, leaving the regulation of the use of masks in the hands of each state. In Nevada, for example, meetings in closed spaces must respect the limit of 50 participants.

However, that rule was violated by President Donald Trump himself on Sunday night (13), during a large rally held in Henderson. Photos from the event still show that many participants were without masks. Local officials issued a statement saying the company responsible for the event could be fined more than $ 500.



