Covid-19: Incident caused thousands of infections in Boston

A meeting of biotech executives held in Boston, United States, in February this year may have been responsible for transmitting the new coronavirus to 20,000 people in the city. This is what a study yet to be published published on Tuesday (25) on the medRxiv platform points out.

The event in question was organized by the pharmaceutical company Biogen. Held in a hotel in the American city with the participation of about 200 people, it took place at a time when there was still no talk of the covid-19 pandemic, that is, there was no determination of social distance.

According to researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard, responsible for the study, the convention became the perfect occasion for an over-propagation of Sars-CoV-2. This situation occurs when one or a few sick people generate a cascade of transmissions from an infectious agent.

The suspicion that this happened in Boston increased after local authorities reported 99 cases of covid-19 in people who attended the conference. From there, scientists began to track the spread of the virus, comparing the genetic information of those contaminated with the strains collected elsewhere. The conclusion was that at least 40% of cases of infection in the municipality were linked to the event.

Genetic pattern has also been found far

The genetic pattern of the virus that spread at the event was found in virtually all regions of the city, including in nursing homes and shelters for homeless people. But he was not alone in that region.

During the comparison of the genetic material, the researchers identified the lineage of the mutation that appeared in the city in samples collected in the states of North Carolina, Virginia and Michigan. Even abroad it was found, in countries in Asia and Europe, even reaching Australia.



