Covid-19: IDF students can be tested in high school!

From November 23, high school students and their teachers will be able to be tested in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

While teleworking is the norm in many sectors, high school students continue to come to school. From next Monday, they can then be tested in high school. The fight against Covid-19 continues!

Despite the measures put in place since the beginning of the month, high school students continue to follow part of their face-to-face lessons.

But some of them point to a lack of resources and instructions. They fear for their health and that of their families.

The Île-de-France regional health agency has therefore recently announced the implementation of tests in high schools. The goal is to fight the spread of Covid-19.

These will then be done on a voluntary basis and could then spread to other regions. Something to reassure students and teachers.

COVID-19: TESTING FOR IDF HIGH SCHOOLS

In order to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ile-de-France Regional Health Agency is committed to testing all high school students.

“These pilot operations will begin on Monday, November 23 and will take place over several weeks in around thirty high schools.

They are carried out with the medical and operational support of the AH-HP teams “. Still according to the latter, “high schools are among the priority places for the deployment of tests.

“These operations will make it possible, in these establishments, to quickly identify people carrying the virus and to break the chains in order to better protect young people”.

One thing is therefore certain, the Covid-19 has not finished punctuating our daily lives. But the fight against the pandemic continues and a vaccine is finally emerging.



