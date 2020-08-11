COVID-19 heats up the tablet market in the second quarter

IDC, a firm specializing in market research, has just published a quarterly tablet tracking report that brings very interesting data for the current period we are living in.

Although the smartphone market has plummeted in relation to sales, interestingly the opposite effect ended up happening in the tablet market, which before, was the one that presented the biggest drop.

Published data show that in China, tablet sales reached 6.61 million units in the second quarter of this year – an increase of almost 17.7% -, with Apple snapping up at number one.

IPad sales were approximately 2.76 million units in the second quarter, an increase of 18.7% compared to last year, guaranteeing the Cupertino giant a 41.8% market share in the country.

With 37.1% market share, Huawei achieved the biggest increase year after year, thanks to its 2.45 million units sold in the same period – an increase of 59.5%

Something that attracted a lot of attention in the study is due to the increase in the demand for hybrid tablets, that is, those with keyboards. Approximately 3.92 million units were sold, showing an annual increase of 286%.

As many suspected, a large part of this increase is due to COVID-19, which eventually forced many companies to adopt the remote work regime (telework) as well as schools and universities to adopt distance learning.

However, in the first quarter, shipments to the tablet market ended up showing a slight drop in the first half of this year, due to the restrictions caused by the paralysis in the period of the beginning of the pandemic.

Even so, IDC informs that, although the suspension of production affected sales in the first six months of the year, it ended up boosting at the same time a previously “dormant” market, bringing consumer attention back to this type of product.

Despite having grown 59% in relation to the previous year, commercial sales, which reached 990,000 units in the second quarter, show a still decreasing trajectory year-on-year, with a decrease of 14.1%.

It seems that the education sector is still a major contributor to the acquisition of tablets, but the slowdown in the economy due to COVID-19 ended up reducing purchases in the corporate segment.

Large companies, for example, ordered 24.4% less tablets compared to last year – medium and small companies have reduced their orders by 45.3%.

Higher growth in the next quarter

The good news is that in the next quarter, orders may grow, especially due to the Chinese government’s education projects.

Another important fact that contributes to an even greater growth in the next quarter is the mitigation of the epidemic, which will allow manufacturers to deal better with logistics and be able to meet the growing demand.

IDC estimates that after the production bottleneck is resolved, at least 5.61 million units should be sold, showing a significant increase of 25.9% over the same period last year.

With stable demand and the arrival of new tablets on the shelves – such as Samsung’s recently announced Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus -, the market has everything to continue to grow in the second half of the year.



