Covid-19: Fiocruz Receives Input To Produce 12 Ml Of Vaccine Doses

Covid-19: Late on Saturday afternoon (22), the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) received a new shipment of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (IFA) for the production of vaccines against Covid-19.

The cargo, which arrived around 5:50 pm at Galeão International Airport, in Rio de Janeiro, should be used to produce around 12 million doses of AstraZeneca / Oxford.

Fiocruz points out that vaccine deliveries to the National Immunization Program (PNI) are assured until July 3. The foundation had interrupted the production of the vaccine last Thursday (20), but should resume it already on Tuesday (25) at the Institute of Technology in Immunobiologicals.

The arrival of the new batch, he says, was anticipated from the shipment expected to arrive on May 29. On Friday (21), the foundation also transferred to PNI a shipment with 6.1 million doses. In total, estimates Fiocruz, more than 41 million doses have already been distributed.

The vaccine, developed in partnership between the University of Oxford and the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, has a definitive registration with the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). Covishield’s production is also expected to be fully nationalized in the coming months.