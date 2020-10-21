Covid-19: experts say it’s unlikely to eradicate it

Experts in the field have pointed out that not only is it unlikely that Covid-19 will be eradicated but that it will be there forever.

The British scientist, John Edmunds, member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), together with his team, has issued a warning, the coronavirus will be present “forever”, as it is unlikely that it will be eradicated.

The also adviser for the pandemic of the United Kingdom government said that a vaccine would help improve the situation, however, the virus will not disappear completely in the world.

New life after COVID

“We will have to live with this virus forever. There is very little chance that it will be eradicated,” Edmunds said.

Although the scenario looks disastrous with a coronavirus present indefinitely, Edmunds said the prospect of a vaccine towards the end of winter should affect the government’s strategy now.

“If vaccines are around the corner, in my opinion, we should try to keep the incidence as low as possible now, because we will be able to use vaccines in the not too distant future,” he said.

He said the UK had played a “smart game” by investing in different coronavirus vaccines. Britain has signed supply agreements for six different Covid-19 vaccines, with 340 million doses secured in different types of technologies.

Sage member John Edmunds tells MPs: ‘The most difficult thing to predict is government behaviour. ‘Most of the time people’s behaviour is governed by the government ‘At the moment it’s difficult to say what government will do.’ — Ned Simons (@nedsimons) October 21, 2020

“I think that we will be in a reasonable position in months, I do not think that we are going to vaccinate everyone, but to begin with, perhaps the people most at risk, health workers, etc.

Edmunds’ warning comes as UK coronavirus deaths hit the highest level since June. The number of deaths from coronavirus in the United Kingdom has increased by 80 daily and 18,804 new cases identified.

So the official death toll reaches 43,726 since the beginning of the pandemic, and the most recent data shows that more than 5,600 people are hospitalized with the virus.

The heartbreaking figure was announced by the Health Department, as the government comes under increasing pressure to reduce pressure on the NHS. It’s the biggest daily increase in deaths on a Monday since June 1, when 115 deaths were confirmed.



