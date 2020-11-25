COVID-19: Economists assess late collective immunity

Contrary to the manifestations of optimism generated by the presentation of promising results in several vaccine tests for covid-19, Citi Research analysts, responsible for prospecting future economic scenarios, estimate that the long-awaited collective immunity will not be achieved before the end of 2021.

In the report released on Monday (23), Citi analysts warn their customers that the return to economic normality may not occur until the end of next year, when the so-called “herd immunity” begins to form.

The widespread immunity of a herd is a phenomenon that occurs when an infection stops spreading within a given population because a large percentage of that community has become immune to the disease, either through direct exposure to the virus (a strategy that has proven deadly for populations) or accelerated by mass immunization.

Citi vaccine forecasts

The Citi Research report was based on an article published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine in which health experts simulate the percentage drop in daily cases of covid-19 in different scenarios of vaccine effectiveness and coverage. After this analysis, the Citi team concluded that “vaccine coverage must reach at least 70% to form some herd immunity”.

Analysts said that all developed economies have already secured vaccine pre-orders and will benefit in the first place from the economic impact of collective immunity. It is estimated that covid-19 vaccinations will cause an increase in global GDP of 0.7% in 2021 and 3% in 2022.

In the report, Citi assumes that the three vaccines that showed great results in Phase 3 (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca) will receive emergency approvals between December 2020 and January 2021. The developed markets have already guaranteed 85% of capacity total vaccine for their populations.



