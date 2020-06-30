COVID-19 Discovered Causing Hyperactivity in Blood Clot Cells

Scientists all over the world continue to work on the coronavirus. In one of these studies, it has been discovered that coronavirus, which affects the whole world, causes hyperactivity in blood clot cells.

It was explained that COVID-19 is more dangerous especially for people with diseases. According to scientists from the University of Utah Health, platelet changes that occur with the triggering of COVID-19 can contribute to the onset of a heart attack, stroke and other serious complications in some patients with conditions.

According to the researchers’ findings, inflammatory proteins produced during infection significantly alter the functions of platelets, making them hyperactive and making dangerous, potentially deadly blood clots more susceptible. Researchers say that the underlying causes of these changes can be better understood, leading to potential treatment in COVID-19 patients that could prevent them from happening.

Blood clotting in COVID-19 patients

“Our findings added an important piece to the puzzle we call COVID-19,” said author of the study, Robert A. Campbell. “We found that inflammation and systemic changes caused the infection to affect the function of clot cells due to infection and how they cause rapid clumps that can explain why we see a high number of platelets in COVID patients,” he said.

New evidence suggests that COVID-19 is linked to an increased risk of blood clots, which can lead to cardiovascular problems and organ failure, especially in patients with diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure problems.

Scientists have studied 41 COVID-19 patients to find out what’s going on. 17 of these patients were in the intensive care unit, 9 of them were connected to the respirator. The researchers compared the blood taken from these patients with samples from healthy individuals of the same age and gender.

Using different gene analyzes, researchers have discovered that the virus triggers genetic change in clot cells. In laboratory tests, platelet aggregation, which is an important component of blood clot formation, was studied and it was observed that COVID-19 clots clustered faster. The researchers also noted that these changes significantly altered the way clot cells interact with the immune system.

However, Campbell and her colleagues did not find any signs of virus in most of the clot cells. The researchers stated that COVID-19 may have indirectly brought forward genetic changes within these cells. Studies in test tubes found that aspirin prevented this hyperactivity in clot cells before treatment. Campbell also warned against the use of aspirin for COVID-19 treatment, in addition to the doctor’s recommendation.



