Covid-19 development risk brings higher profile

One in 20 people infected with the new coronavirus becomes ill for a period of at least 8 weeks, but what determines the longevity of the infection? A study by King’s College London may provide some answers, and, it seems, old age and a series of early symptoms indicate the high probability of this form of covid-19 – even greater for those who are overweight and asthma.

The objective of the research, according to the scientists, was to collect data to develop early detection methodologies, which would enable specialized care and guarantee an increase in the chances of recovery. In order to reach these conclusions, the researchers collected information related to the signs presented at the beginning of the cases, recorded in the Covid Symptom Study application, and sought patterns that would help in the prediction of future scenarios.

“Having more than five different symptoms in the first week is one of the risk factors,” explains Dr. Claire Steves to BBC News. As is known, no one is free from Sars-CoV-2; however, it appears that some groups are not the most vulnerable.

Accumulated symptoms

More than a simple flu, covid-19 affects several organs in the human body. However, there is a great variety of manifestations. There are those who have only a cough and those who, in addition, have fatigue, headache, diarrhea and loss of smell. According to the researchers, the second group is the one that should double the attention. The alert is even given to women, especially those over 50 years old.

“We saw in the first data that male people are much more at risk of having very serious diseases; however, for covid-19 in its long form, this is not the scenario”, points out Claire, adding that correlations with previous diseases were not found, only pulmonary. The computer code created identified 69% of those evaluated correctly and unsuccessfully informed a quarter of them that they would be fine in a short time, which suggests that it is necessary to improve the technique.

It is estimated that 1 in 7 people remains fragile for at least 4 weeks; 1 every 20 for 8 weeks or more; and 1 in 45 for periods that exceed 12 weeks.



