COVID-19 cases prevent him from going to Juventus match

Napoli will not be able to travel to Turin to face Juventus on the third day of Serie A, given the recent cases of contagion by COVID-19 registered in the squad and personnel, the Neapolitan club reported this Saturday.

Napoli registered in recent days the positive for coronavirus of Piotr Zielinski and Eljif Elmas, as well as a member of the staff, after measuring last Sunday with Genoa, a club that has subsequently discovered up to 22 cases.

The club, in accordance with the Italian Federation’s health protocol, has subjected its squad to three rounds of COVID-19 tests this week and the health center responsible for controlling the club has ordered that the entire team be left in isolation.

Napoli, which was about to travel to Turin and was blocked at the last minute.

Juventus-Napoli will surely be postponed, as has happened with other matches, although the Serie A League has not yet made official communications.

Juventus, for its part, also reported this Saturday in an official note that it has detected two positives in the club’s staff.



