COVID-19 cases continue to rise

In the last month, the daily average of deaths from Covid-19 in Los Angeles County increased more than 250%, until registering yesterday Wednesday the record of 75 deaths in a single day. This Wednesday, at a press conference, the county authorities shared the alarming figures, warned the population of the increases in cases, and again asked that security protocols such as the use of chinstraps and social distancing be maintained.

“While this trend line offers a terrifying picture of our reality, the most dire truth is that more than 8,000 people, who were beloved members of their families, will not return. And their deaths are an incalculable loss to their friends. and his family, as well as our community, ”said Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health for Los Angeles County, yesterday emotionally and with tears in her eyes, during the usual press conference.

“One in every 100 individuals you interact with in the community is contagious,” said Dr. Christina Ghaly, Los Angeles County Director of Health Services. “Almost two-thirds of all infections occur from individuals who, at the time, had no symptoms and appeared to be fine. Please realize how risky even the most basic activities and the most basic interactions with others are. Things that were safe a month or two ago now have a much higher risk and are not safe, “he added.

The Southern California region, which includes 11 counties, including Los Angeles County, is under the “Stay Home” order due to the high number of Covid-19 hospitalizations.

On Tuesday of this week, California again reached records for infections and deaths in a single day, with 35,400 new cases and 219 deaths. According to the latest statistics, an average of 135 Californians per day died from the coronavirus, in the last week, while around 25,000 Californians per day tested positive for Covid-19.

In turn, this week, the “Stay Home” order that Governor Gavin Newsom imposed in response to the increase in cases began. The mandate will last until at least December 28, and was imposed after the capacity of beds in Intensive Care fell below 15%. As of press time, the state had only 9% of Intensive Care beds available for new patients.

Covid-19 in figures

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Los Angeles County, including Long Beach and Pasadena, as of December 9 was 475,271.

The total number of deaths from coronavirus in the same region was 8,075.

Currently, 3,299 hospitalizations for the disease are reported.



