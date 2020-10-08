Making statements about the researches carried out abroad, Assoc. Dr. Afşin Emre Kayıpmaz stated that coronavirus RNA was detected in his tears, and said that COVID-19 can also be transmitted by tears.

Ministry of Health Coronavirus Scientific Committee Member Assoc. Dr. Afşin Emre Kayıpmaz stated that, in some researches on COVID-19, increased tears and above-normal burring in the eyes were also among the symptoms of COVID-19, and stated that SARS-COV-2 was detected in the tears of some people caught with COVID-19.

Assoc. Dr. According to the information provided by Kayıpmaz, in the study conducted with 18 different COVID-19 patients at RWTH Aachen University, as a result of the PCR tests performed with the tears of the patients, coronavirus RNA was detected in 5 of 18 patients (corresponding to 28 percent).

However, in the study called SERPICO-19 in Milan, Italy, it was seen that SARS-COV-2 can affect the retina of the eye, Assoc. Dr. Kayıpmaz stated that this effect has been found to occur directly in the vascular system of the retina. For this reason, even touching the napkin where COVID-19 patients wipe their tears can cause COVID-19 to be caught.

Assoc. Dr. Kayıpmaz said, “Whether COVID-19, flu or a healthy person, contact with body fluids such as tears, blood and body fluids such as napkins and handkerchiefs should be avoided,” he said. Kayıpmaz also said, “There is currently no evidence that contact lens wearers are more likely to become infected with the virus that causes Covid-19 than those who wear glasses.” He stated that the use of lenses / glasses does not reveal a difference in the possibility of disease transmission.



