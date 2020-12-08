Covid-19: British is the first person to receive Pfizer vaccine

This Tuesday (8) became a historic day to fight the coronavirus pandemic when, at 0631 in London, the United Kingdom became the first country to officially start administering the covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech after completing all testing phases. The first person to be vaccinated was a 90-year-old British “grandma” Margaret Keenan.

Early in the morning, Grandma Margaret arrived early at the hospital in Coventry, in the center of the British capital, exactly a week before her 91st birthday. She said in a statement that this was the best early birthday present she could wish for, “because it means that I can finally hope to spend time with my family and friends on New Year’s.”

After applying the first vaccine, a video showed Keenan being pushed in a wheelchair out of the infirmary while, lined up in the corridor with protective equipment, the nursing team warmly applauded the elderly woman, in a repeat of the scene in which survivors of the covid -19 leave hospitals.

Vaccination in the UK

Today the first vaccinations in the UK against COVID-19 begin. Thank you to our NHS, to all of the scientists who worked so hard to develop this vaccine, to all the volunteers – and to everyone who has been following the rules to protect others. We will beat this together. https://t.co/poOYG1vHQe

– Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 8, 2020

Maggie, as Grandma Keenan is known to her friends, will receive her second dose of the vaccine in three weeks, with full immunity scheduled for a week after that. To add more drama to the moment, the second person to be vaccinated was William Shakespeare, 81, from the city of Warwickshire (coincidentally, the same as the famous bard).

The United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) will use some 70 hospital centers across the country to administer vaccines to patients over 80 years old who are admitted to hospitals and all those who have already been discharged. Thereafter, asylum residents and their caregivers will be vaccinated, and then all people over 80, and “frontline” health professionals.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized with the virus last April, thanked the NHS and the scientists responsible for developing the vaccine.



