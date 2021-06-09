Covid-19: Brazil Receives 526,000 New Doses of Pfizer Vaccine

Covid-19: Brazil received, on the night of Tuesday (8), a new shipment with 526 thousand Pfizer vaccines, landed at the airport in Viracopos (SP). In addition to this, there are also two other deliveries of the pharmaceutical, which will take place on Wednesday (9) and Thursday (10). The last two shipments will account for 936,000 units, closing a total of 2.4 million immunizers against covid-19.

If we consider the doses received previously, Brazil will register more than 8.2 million immunizers by the end of this week. The deliveries are part of an agreement signed between Pfizer and the Brazilian government on March 19, which calls for the shipment of 100 million vaccines by the end of the third quarter of 2021.

Like the first, the other batches will arrive at Viracopos airport, in São Paulo. It is worth noting that, after so much negative news regarding immunization in the country, the news comes at a good time.

Pfizer expands tests on children

The pharmacist, also on Tuesday, began a new stage of testing in children. Now, adolescents under 12 years old will be tested, who will receive a lower dose than at the previous stage of the process.

In the current phase of the study, another 4,500 children will be observed in 90 clinical centers distributed in the United States, Finland, Poland and Spain. After a series of analyses, children above this age group can already receive the immunizing agent in the USA, Europe and Canada.

Last month, more precisely on the 14th, Pfizer and BioNTech announced a new agreement with the Ministry of Health to make 100 million doses of ComiRNAty vaccine available by the fourth quarter of this year. Throughout 2021, companies will provide a total of 200 million doses of the immunizing agent.