Covid-19: Brazil is one of the countries with vaccine doses

The UK is preparing for mass immunization against covid-19 with the vaccine produced by the American laboratory Pfizer. If the same were to happen in Brazil, apart from the logistics problems and the country’s continental dimensions, there would not be enough doses for a good part of the population – this is one of the conclusions of a survey carried out by the German company specialized in market data and Statista consumers.

Among the 12 countries listed in the ranking of the best prepared, Canada ranks first, with 9.5 doses per person (remembering that the application of vaccines is divided into two doses), followed by the United Kingdom and Australia. Brazil occupies the ninth place, ahead only of Indonesia, Mexico and Switzerland (which has only half a dose per inhabitant).

The data used was collected by the United Nations (UN), Duke University and the European Union Statistics Office (Eurostat).

Without CoronaVac

The Ministry of Health (MS) announced that Brazil already has 142.9 million doses of immunizers against covid-19 guaranteed (100.4 million produced by Fiocruz and the AstraZeneca laboratory, and 43.5 million by Covax Facility ). The 60 million doses of the CoronaVac vaccine from the Sinovac Biotech laboratory, which has an agreement with the Butantan Institute, in São Paulo, were not counted.

According to the Health Surveillance Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Arnaldo Medeiros, “the ideal would be to have a vaccine that can be administered in a single dose and transported at temperatures up to 8 ° C” – this would discard genetic vaccines (those from Pfizer and from Moderna, the most advanced, require temperatures of – 70 ° C).

Vaccination should follow the schedule in four stages. The first to be immunized will be health workers, the elderly aged 75 and over, people aged 60 and over who live in institutions, and the indigenous population.

Next, elderly between 60 and 74 years old will be vaccinated; individuals with comorbidities that can aggravate the disease (such as those with chronic or cardiovascular kidney diseases); finally, teachers, security and rescue forces, prison staff and prison population.



