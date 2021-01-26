Covid-19: authorizes private clinics to purchase vaccines

The federal government has given its approval so that Brazilian private companies can acquire a batch of 33 million doses of the vaccine from the British manufacturer AstraZeneca, also known as “Oxford vaccine”. According to the Folha de S. Paulo Panel section of this Monday (25th), authorization was granted in a letter sent directly to the company producing the immunizer.

The correspondence, written in English and sent on Friday (22), stipulates some conditions for the operation to be carried out, the first of which is that half of the batch, with 16.5 million doses, be donated to SUS, or that is, enough to immunize 8.25 million people.

The other conditions to be fulfilled by the companies involve the creation of a vaccine tracking system, the prohibition of the sale of the vaccines, the requirement that they be applied free of charge to their employees, in addition to obtaining an authorization for import and another for use. emergency vaccine by Anvisa.

The letter to AstraZeneca

The letter sent to the headquarters of AstraZeneca had copies for the Black Rock Holdings fund (shareholder of the manufacturer) and Gustavo Campolina, of the company BRZ Investimentos, from São Paulo. The correspondence was signed by ministers Wagner Rosário (Comptroller General of the Union) and José Levi (Advocacy General of the Union), and by Élcio Franco, executive secretary of the Ministry of Health.

For government officials, the Executive’s decision not to continue opposing the purchase of the vaccine by private companies was due to the high price of doses, well above the amounts paid by the Ministry of Health. Each dose will cost companies US $ 23 , 79, the equivalent of R $ 130, a value considered much above market prices.