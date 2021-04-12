Covid-19: Adherents of preventive treatment for covid-19 lead to infections in breastfeeding

Covid-19: An initiative that has followed 3,046 people in Manaus, capital of Amazonas, since August 2020 reveals that those who adhered to the so-called preventive treatment against covid-19 led the total number of infections recorded in the first part of the survey, accounting for 38.6 % of cases, against 25.9% of those who did not take drugs for this purpose.

Among the most commonly used drugs are ivermectin, a drug indicated for the treatment of various types of parasite infestations, and paracetamol, an analgesic used for the relief of fever and mild and moderate pain, even if neither of them has any proven beneficial effect against the Sars-CoV-2.

Jaila Borges, from the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences at UFAM and one of the coordinators of the study, explains that behavior is usually associated with a relaxation of the measures indicated for the containment of the new coronavirus, including physical distance, the use of face masks and the constant hygiene of hands, items and environments.

“People who take medication, somehow, feel safe and let their guard down. When we said that without data, we could even question ourselves. But now we have this data from the population of Manaus. It is not a far cry from reality. “, highlights Borges.

Chances of contamination

Also according to the survey data, DETECTCoV-19, signed by researchers from the Federal University of Amazonas (UFAM), the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) Amazônia, the Amazonas Health Surveillance Foundation (FVS-AM), the Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia and the Instituto de Evaluación de Tecnologías en Salud e Investigación (IETSI) of Peru, the chances of contamination increase with the number of people in the same residence: 34.5% in houses with four or more, 26.3 % with two and 25.2% with one.

“A diagnosed person, of course, transmits it to others in his household, because this home isolation is not done correctly. [That is,] we do not have an active surveillance of cases in which, once a person is diagnosed, he and his contacts are accompanied “, defends Jaila.

Finally, 35.5% of the total of those who tested positive for covid-19 were people with an income of up to three minimum wages, against 24.4% of those who earned more than six. The researcher, in any case, ponders how much conflicting positions of authorities contributes to the scenario.

“It is not a correct argument to blame only people for what is happening. We have a historical problem of health education. Today, what we notice is that people do not know who to believe in”, she concludes.