Covid-19: 10 countries did not record disease cases

The new coronavirus has spread to almost the entire planet, resulting in millions of infected and killed, in addition to quarantining the world population and leading to a series of restrictions. But despite the wide spread of the disease, 10 countries have not registered any cases of covid-19 so far, according to a survey by the BBC, released on Monday (24).

According to the publication, nations that were free from Sars-CoV-2 took several measures to prevent the emergence of cases. The main one was the closure of its borders, banning the entry of visitors since the pandemic was declared by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Countries without registered covid-19 cases are: Palau, Marshall Islands, Kiribati, Micronesia, Nauru, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Samoa, Tonga and Solomon Islands. The vehicle took into account, in the survey, the federations included as full members of the United Nations (UN).

This list did not include Turkmenistan and North Korea. Although the two nations declare, on several occasions, that there are no cases, experts do not rule out the possibility that governments are hiding the data.

Free of the disease, but with the devastated economy

Despite having no cases of covid-19, the countries listed are suffering huge financial losses. Much sought after by tourists, they have not received travelers since the borders closed, almost six months ago.

On the island of Palau, for example, part of the hotels, restaurants and shops are not working, even without the restrictions seen elsewhere, precisely because of the absence of those who spend more. The situation is not much different in the Marshall Islands, which are likely to have the highest unemployment since 1997.

Some of these countries may also experience their greatest drops in gross domestic product (GDP) in recent decades, suffering the impacts of the disease for a long time, even without the presence of the virus.



