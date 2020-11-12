Covid-19: 1 out of every 2 French gives up family Christmas

According to an OpinionWay survey, one in two French people would be ready to give up a Christmas with the family, in order to avoid any contamination!

The population has been re-confined for two weeks now, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With the holiday season approaching, it can be difficult to keep your spirits up.

To date, the government has announced December 1 as the end date of this 2nd containment. However, its extension would not be a surprise to anyone! And as much to say that the French begin to wonder about the holding of the end of year celebrations.

On November 1, the Minister of Health Olivier Véran announced to the JDD that Christmas “will not be a normal holiday” this year, because of the Covid-19.

Guest of France Inter on November 8, he then provided some details: “We want to be able to prepare it with joy, but we know deep down that given the circulation of the virus, we know that at Christmas, we will do pay attention to the people around us ”.

Will Covid-19 rob us of our family Christmas?

COVID-19: 53% OF PEOPLE SURVEYED DON’T WANT TO CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS WITH THE FAMILY

The OpinionWay poll for Proximis “The French and Christmas gifts in confinement period – November 2020” reveals that most of the population is ready to sacrifice themselves.

Thus, for fear of being contaminated by Covid-19, 53% of those questioned do not wish to celebrate Christmas with their family. That is more than one in two French people. 73% planned to hang out with fewer people than usual.

In addition, the survey also reports on the budget dedicated to Christmas. 53% planned to buy fewer gifts than last year. The budget should then experience a decrease of 30% compared to 2018.

Finally, 47% “are stressed about not being able to offer their gifts to their loved ones because of the confinement”. And 45% are worried about buying Christmas gifts in stores, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Disturbing figures just a few weeks before Christmas! But stay tuned. Prime Minister Jean Castex will take stock of the situation this Thursday, November 12, at 6 p.m.



