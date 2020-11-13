Coverage: Eat our healthy foods without being guilty!

Containment is the key word this year. However, that does not mean that we will eat more healthy. And yet, we should!

Eating healthy is a real challenge for some. While we are in confinement, the temptation is great. However, we should take the opportunity to eat better. Can we combine the useful with the pleasant and a healthy snack?

Junk food is more than tempting in this time of lockdown, isn’t it? So go ahead with your eyes closed, eating is healthy!

Finally, we see you coming, your kilos of crisps and your charcuterie galore. Mollo on foods that are too rich and therefore favor healthy.

Who says diet does not necessarily say gulag! Sometimes, it only takes a few things to have the tastiest snack.

There are many ways to indulge yourself without guilt and without putting on weight. Like favoring certain foods sparingly and choosing the healthier alternatives.

Easy to say, you will tell us … Well, to put into practice, even with containment, it is possible. So show a little goodwill!

SNACKS DURING CONTAINMENT

In front of Netflix or TV, we like to have something to eat. So why not go for a bowl of nuts and nuts?

Almonds, pistachios and hazelnuts are full of protein and fiber and taste like they’re coming back to it. We already told you about it in our top foods to be in shape during confinement.

However, be careful not to abuse it, as the sports coach @plume_coaching advises us. “15 almonds already equals over 100 kcal,” she told us.

Yep, while nutritious, your handful of nuts will quickly weigh in on the scales and tend to be counterproductive!

“They are full of anti-nutrients, omega 6, so inflammatory”, continues our coach. The other side of the coin …

We can never say it enough, but a fruit stalls. If you have a sudden craving for a chocolate fondant, nothing deprives you of it, but rather favor a fruit instead.

Your banana or your apple may make you want to rush for your cake! However, avoid traumatizing your body with a diet based on a single fruit …

Chocolate lovers, you can go, but take it easy. This is rich in magnesium and will boost your dopamine. That said, prefer it as black as possible!

Yoghurts and white cheeses are also the allies of the confined! This will help you get your fill of calcium and protein, whether it’s the dairy or vegetable soy version.

Finally, the keystone for good nutrition, even outside of confinement: avoid snacking and indulge in some pleasures, without abuse or guilt. Everything is in the measure!



