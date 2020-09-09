Cover image of four PlayStation 5 games revealed

As e-commerce sites started to create product pages for PlayStation 5 games, the cover images of some PS5 games emerged. Among the games that have appeared on the cover art is Demon’s Souls.

Sony still has not given an exact release date for the next generation game console PlayStation 5. However, the fact that some e-commerce sites create product pages for PlayStation 5 games indicates that Sony may make a PlayStation 5 announcement in the near future. In fact, according to some rumors, that announcement will take place today.

For now, if we put aside the rumor about Sony’s PlayStation 5 announcement, we can talk about the cover images of Returnal, Sackboy: A Big Adventure games that appeared on e-commerce sites. According to the shared images, the cover images of both games have been finalized, but it seems that there is no age limit for both games yet.

Returnal PS5 version cover photo

Similarly, the cover images of Demon’s Souls and Destruction AllStars games have also appeared. However, when we look at the cover images of both games, we see a warning that the final cover image is not final.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 edition cover photo

There is a warning on the cover of Demon’s Souls, one of the games whose cover art has not been finalized yet, that the game is 15+. However, the fact that the cover image and the warning are not at the same resolution is an indication that the age restriction may change. On the cover of Destruction AllStars, it is stated that no age limitation has been determined yet.

Demon’s Souls PS5 edition cover photo

Destruction AllStars PS5 edition cover photo



