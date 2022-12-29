Courtney Love claimed she was supposed to star in “Fight Club,” but never performed in front of the camera after she was fired by Brad Pitt.

The Hole singer has announced that she has signed up for the role of Marla Singer, played by Helena Bonham Carter in the final version of David Fincher’s film. Pitt then allegedly demanded that she be excluded from the cast.

She spoke in detail about auditioning for the role and performing “100 takes” for Fincher before she was given the role.

“I’m getting this phone call. I get the role, the lawyers called my lawyers. This is my role… We read all these tables, I discussed it more confidentially with David,” she said on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast.

Soon after, Love got a call from director Gus Van Sandt, who wanted to make a biopic about the life of Kurt Cobain and wanted Pitt to play the role of the late Nirvana frontman. Love said that in response she became “nuclear” by telling them, “Fuck you!”, a reaction she admitted in an interview, which she now regrets.

“Edward comes home, he starts crying. My landline phone rang at six. It was David Fincher—I knew it would be him. And I’m like, “Don’t, don’t.” And yes, he fired me. Because I wouldn’t let Brad play Kurt.”

About Bonham-Carter, who got the role of Marla, she said: “By the way, God bless Helena Bonham Carter, she’s a genius, but I’ve never seen this movie.”

She also said Pitt approached her with the idea of having his film company make a biopic about Kurt Cobain in 2020, which she shut down after admitting: “I do not know if I trust you.”

“If you don’t understand me, you don’t understand Kurt, and I don’t feel like you do, Brad,” she told him.

Elsewhere in the episode, Love called Lana Del Rey and her late husband the only “real musical geniuses” she had ever known.

She is currently preparing to release her first album in over 12 years, which she has confirmed will not be a rock album. “People don’t do rock anymore,” she said, “because rock is not a thing.”