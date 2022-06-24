Courteney Cox Teases the Future of Gayle Weathers’ Scream Franchise

Courteney Cox talked about her role in Scream 6 and teased her future in the slasher franchise. Since the original “Scream” in 1996, the “Friends” actress has played the acerbic reporter and consummate survivor Gail Weathers. Initially, she entered the franchise as a minor antagonist, causing trouble for the last girl Sydney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and her friends, looking for dirt on the murders of teenagers taking place in the city. However, she quickly became part of the main trio, which also includes David Arquette as Dewey Riley, whom Gail eventually married and then divorced. So far, she has returned for every sequel to the franchise, including the outdated “Scream” sequel of 2022.

After “Scream 2022” became a hit at the box office, despite the fact that in January the audience was afraid of a pandemic, “Scream 6” quickly got the green light. Since Campbell declined an offer to star in the film due to compensation not reflecting her value to the franchise, Cox is now the only original cast to appear in the project, which will follow the ongoing adventures of survivors in the new film, including sibling duets Sam and Tara Carpenter (Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega) and Chad and Mindy Mix-Martin (Mason Gooding and Jasmine Savoy Brown). “Heroes” star Hayden Panettieri is also going to reprise his role as the fan-favorite “Scream 4” character Kirby Reed.

Cox recently gave an interview to Variety about her new horror comedy series Shining Valley. However, the conversation couldn’t help but turn to her return to the “Scream” franchise in the next recording, which is currently being filmed in Canada. Cox confirmed that she will appear in the new film, saying that Weathers “may never [die], but who knows!” Read her full quote below:

I’m not dead, so yes, you’ll see me. Gale is pretty strong. She may never [die], but who knows!

There are two main conclusions from Cox’s quote here. Firstly, it is implied that as long as her character is alive, she will continue to appear in The Scream films, and this is a prospect that will surely please fans of the franchise. Secondly, while she respects her character’s strength, she may not survive the entire franchise.

The jaded nature of this quote certainly implies that Gail Weathers can survive “Scream 6.” A victim of the newest version of the Ghostface killer. Whatever her fate, Cox’s enthusiasm for the character is obvious and certainly fuels Weathers’ dynamic role in the franchise.