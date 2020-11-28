Courteney Cox recreated turkey dance on Instagram

Friends icon Courteney Cox knows how to give people what they want, and by “what” we mean recreating an unforgettable Monica Geller scene, of course.

Sitting grateful and wanting to laugh, Courteney celebrated Thanksgiving by sharing a video with her fans on Instagram. The post started off quite normal, with the actress wishing her followers a “Happy Thanksgiving.”

“I hope you are having a great day,” he said. “I feel very grateful”.

“And also, if I get any more GIFs with that turkey on his head dancing like a fool, I’m just going to break it,” he added, before offering a rerun of the classic Friends scene.

“Anyway, since I’m the symbol of Thanksgiving, here you go. I hope it makes you happy,” the actress confessed, before doing her best turkey dance, complete with a turkey carcass (hopefully false ) and sunglasses.



