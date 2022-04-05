Courteney Cox hilariously transforms into “Friends” characters with Face Filter: “This is one of the worst apps I’ve ever Seen”

No one said that her life would be like this! Courteney Cox couldn’t resist trying out viral filters for the “Friends” face and imitating her colleagues — even though the images created by the app looked more like an unbranded version of the cast.

“Apparently, a new Friends app has appeared. Let’s check it out,” the 57—year-old “Shining Valley” star began a video in which she uses a filter. While Cox was playing with the app, each actor’s face transformed into its own, and the actress who played Monica in the NBC sitcom quickly noticed the striking differences.

The Cougar Town graduate first “turned” into David Schwimmer, who played Ross in the popular show. “Hi,” Cox said, trying to imitate the character’s low voice. “Really? I don’t look like Schwimmer at all.

Then she turned into Matt LeBlanc (Joey), quoting his most famous phrase. “Hello! How are you’?” The actress nodded to the camera, noticing how her own jewelry enhances the transformation: “Oh, it looks good with an earring. Or two.”

However, once Coke got into the girls’ filters, the characters became difficult to identify.

“Oh, hi,” she admired herself in the video. The filter depicted her with icy blue eyes, arched eyebrows and a merlot lip. “Who is this? Is that Monica? I’m not sure. Rachel? I have no idea.”

The “Scream” star added, “This is one of the worst apps I’ve ever seen, but okay.”

Cox went through the entire cast, including her on-screen husband Matthew Perry. “Chandler has rosacea,” she noted, commenting on the blush on her cheeks from the filter. — Oh, Chandler.

After being thrilled by her co-star Lisa Kudrow, the Alabama native tried to figure out which filter should be her. She ruled out that one filter couldn’t have been Rachel because Jennifer Aniston has a “gorgeous mouth”—the filter didn’t do that—so Cox concluded that it had to be her.

“I feel terrible,” she joked. “Goodbye!”

While the “Dirt” actress remains close with her “Friends” co-stars and reunited with them on set for last year’s HBO Max reunion, Cox admitted last month that she doesn’t remember much from filming.

“I had to watch all 10 seasons, because when I participated in the reunion and they asked me questions, I said: “I don’t remember being there,” she joked on the Today show in March. “I don’t remember filming so many episodes.”

She blamed her “bad memory” for the lack of memories and explained to “Today” that she would like the actors to “spend more time on photos” during the filming of the show.

“Sometimes I see it on TV and I stop and say, ‘Oh my God, I don’t remember it at all,'” Cox said.