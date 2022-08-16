Courteney Cox Completed Scream 6 and Celebrated with Ghostface

The horror genre has been thriving for many years, to the delight of moviegoers. And some of the best horror movies are back in theaters thanks to new sequels, including Wes Craven’s “Scream.” After the success of the fifth film last January, Paramount quickly approved another sequel. Courteney Cox has officially completed work on “Scream 6” and celebrated it with none other than the Ghost Face itself.

Not much is known about Scream 6, but since Neve Campbell dropped out due to a salary dispute, it looks like Courteney Cox will be the only OG actor to appear in the mysterious slasher. It’s unclear how Gail will affect the new story, which takes place in New York, but photos from the shoot showed that she returned in her bright costumes. The Friends icon has completed her role in the next sequel and posted a funny video on Instagram featuring Ghostface.

I mean, how much fun is it? Obviously, serious work has been done to create this funny clip featuring Courteney Cox in real life. Such flashy content will undoubtedly help to warm up the fans’ interest in the mysterious slasher. Especially since there was so much talk about the absence of Neve Campbell.

The above video from Courteney Cox’s Instagram shows the iconic actress returning home after completing her role in Scream 6. But while she’s trying to relax, her surveillance cameras are shooting footage of a ghost killer in the property. It’s a quick clip, but it’s a fun ride that definitely evokes feelings of beloved ownership. And it took a montage and someone under a mask to make a quick video on social media work so well.

Not much about the content of “Scream 6”, but it’s nice to know that the actors have already completed the main shooting. The first synopsis revealed that the story will largely follow two groups of siblings Sam and Tara (Samantha Barrerra and Jenna Ortega) and Mindy and Chad (Jasmine Savoy Brown and Mason Gusing) from the previous film as they travel to New York and try to leave Woodsboro and Ghost Face behind them.. But we’ve all seen how difficult it is from the previous five films.

As mentioned earlier, generations of “Scream” fans were disappointed when Neve Campbell announced that she would not play the character of the Sidney Prescott franchise in the upcoming sixth film. It’s almost impossible to imagine Scream 6 without her, as the franchise has always been based on her survival experience. Fortunately for hardcore fans, another familiar face will appear: Kirby Reed, played by Hayden Panettieri, who, as it turned out, survived the events of “Scream 4”.

Scream 6 is currently expected to hit theaters on March 31, 2023. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.