Court block to Trump’s TikTok restrictions in the USA

In the US, the federal judge objected to President Donald Trump’s steps to ban the Chinese-based social media platform TikTok from being downloaded to devices in the US.

A new court ruling came as the efforts of the Trump administration’s short video sharing platform TikTok in the US to ban download to users in the country continue.

Washington DC District Court Judge Carl Nichols stated in the decision announced today that it “may have gone forward” with the decision of the Department of Commerce to ban the practice.

By doing so, Nichols avoided the Trump administration’s economic sanctions against the application company.

Trump’s war with TikTok

Donald Trump announced on August 3 that they would ban the Chinese-based social media platform TikTok on September 15 if its US arm is not sold to any American company.

Trump signed two decrees on August 6 to prohibit US individuals or organizations from doing any business with Chinese companies’ social media applications TikTok and WeChat on the grounds of protecting national security.

Trump, who does not want TikTok to be under China’s control due to security concerns and stated that a US-based company should take the US arm of TikTok, on August 14, the Chinese technology company ByteDance, the owner of the TikTok application, dismantled its operations in the USA within 90 days. issued a decree.

In the said period, it was reported to the press that Microsoft, one of the leading technology companies in the USA, was in negotiations to purchase the TikTok application belonging to the Chinese company ByteDance, on September 13 it was confirmed that the US operations of the application would not be sold to Microsoft and it was noted that ByteDance had an agreement with Oracle.

The US Department of Commerce announced on September 18 that TikTok will be banned from downloading TikTok in the country as of September 20, on the grounds of “protecting national security”, while Trump announced that he would sign a possible agreement for the acquisition of TikTok’s US arm in the Oracle-Walmart partnership. its decision was postponed to 27 September.

Hours before the ruling took effect, a federal court in Washington, DC, temporarily suspended the TikTok ban.



