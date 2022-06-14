Couples who met while participating in the contest

“Challenge” on MTV is a tense competitive show in which players confront each other, but sometimes love affairs are formed between the stars of reality shows. Initially, the competition involved participants from The Real World and Road Rules competing against each other in a series of challenges. One by one, the players were eliminated, and the person or team who completed the last test received the main prize.

Over the years, stars of other reality shows have appeared on the show, such as Big Brother, Love Island in the UK and Geordie Shore. With so many new faces on The Challenge, it’s no wonder the competitors have made friends with each other. Kyle Christie, who immediately became known as a local flirt after joining the cast in 2018, had affairs with Kara Maria Sorbello, Faith Stowers and Ashley Mitchell. Although Faith and Ashley were just casual liaisons, The Challenge fans’ favorites Kyle and Kara Maria were more serious, which led to very unpleasant clashes during the competition.

To forget Kyle, Kara Maria targeted Paulie Calafiore during “The Last Reckoning.” At that time, Pauli was in a relationship, so they allegedly maintained a platonic relationship, but after he broke up with his girlfriend, he and Kara Maria decided to move to a new level. Despite some ups and downs, they are still strong and live in the same house in Montana. Paulie and Kara Maria are one example of how couples from the “Challenge” can live for a long time, but there are others for whom fans like to cheer.

Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols

When Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols first saw each other in “Battle of the Exes 2,” there was no denying the spark between them. Zach first fell in love with Jenna when she was practicing spinning wheels on the grass in front of him, and they became an item after kissing on screen. Like many Challenge couples, Jenna and Zach had ups and downs in a relationship that eventually led them down the aisle. The couple have a nine-month-old son and recently announced they are expecting their second child in December.

Nani Gonzalez and Casey Clark

Nani Gonzalez and Casey Clark met in the TV series “Total Madness”, during which Casey was in a relationship with his girlfriend Tyler Jimenez. Although Nani was in love with Casey, the two were platonic. However, their housemates from Challenge couldn’t help but notice their strong bond. Nani and Casey reunited in the series “Spies, Lies and Allies”, where they were both single, and the audience witnessed their first date. Although Casey had to eliminate Nani in a challenge this season, their relationship is as strong as ever, and Nani has declared Casey her soul mate.

Cam Williams and Leroy Garrett

Cam Williams was a rookie when she joined the Vendettas in 2018 and made a connection with veteran member Leroy Garrett. The two fell in love, but distance and drama separated them. Cam and Leroy competed together again in the “War of the Worlds”, but Cam had her eye on her co-star Theo Campbell. The unhappy lovers reunited again in the “War of the Worlds 2” and could not deny their feelings for each other. After many years of constant relationship, the legends of Challenge Kam and Leroy have finally made everything official. They competed together in “Double Agents”, which was Leroy’s last season. Despite all his efforts, Leroy did not win a big victory, although Kam took second place. The beloved couple of Challenge fans recently got engaged and welcomed their baby boy Kingston on May 17, proving that they didn’t let the competition come between them.