Couples who have been failures for medical drama

The people shown on Grey’s Anatomy are so smart that they have no idea about love affairs. Anyone can be wrong and doctors are not the only culprits.

Burke and Cristina

Cristina Yang’s (Sandra Oh) and Preston Burke (Isaiah Washington) relationship on Grey’s Anatomy is shaky, but when they choose to marry, it’s clear that they are ready to conquer all storms.

On the big day, Preston Burke tells his future wife Cristina Yang that he no longer wants her to do anything she doesn’t want. There, he takes her trumpet and her grandmother’s photo, among some other prized collections before he leaves.

Teddy and henry

Henry is a patient with Von Hippel-Lindau disease, but cannot pay his bills on Grey’s Anatomy. He intends to marry his girlfriend to get health insurance, but she rejects his proposal.

George and Callie

On Grey’s Anatomy, Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) is clearly jealous of George (T.R. Knight) and Callie (Sara Ramirez) relationship. She continues to tease Callie, but Callie is still polite.

After an argument with Callie, George drinks with Izzie before sleeping with her. It’s kind of brutal and selfish because Callie hasn’t done him any harm in any way on Grey’s Anatomy. Callie even tries to forgive him after the affair, but he won’t let her.