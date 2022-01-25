Couple Saves Farm From Bankruptcy By Selling Duck NFTs

NFT: Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are already part of a new international investment market, as some gear sell for millions — like the Bored Ape Yatch Club gear series. According to information from the CNBC website, a couple who were suffering financial problems raised US$ 120 thousand after selling NFTs.

Software engineer Thorne Melcher and her artist girlfriend Mandy Musselwhite created the Dastardly Ducks collection of 10,000 non-fungible duck art — a friend of theirs covered the fees charged in Ethereum (ETH). The auction started last Wednesday (19) and, in less than 6 hours, the couple had already raised the mentioned amount.

NFTs at the right time!

Melcher lost his job in early 2021, and since then, Mussellite has been selling his artwork to cover expenses. However, they began to have problems paying the mortgage on the house, which cost more than $300,000, which is on a small farm where the duo raise animals.

“We really didn’t want to lose this property. We love it here. [Our] animals love it here,” Melcher said. The conception of the idea started in early January and the entire creation process took very little time, “it felt like we started a startup and launched our first product, from conception to launch, in less than two weeks”.

The couple revealed that they used software to automatically create 10,000 unique images based on 100 different characteristics. Before selling the NFTs, the couple was owed about $35,000 in overdue bills, and luckily, they used the money raised from duck arts to pay the expenses and were able to save the house.